How to watch tonight's Clairton vs. Washington WPIAL game of the week in the Steelers High School Showcase

It's a football Friday in western Pennsylvania with a matchup of two of the top teams in WPIAL Class 1A in the Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week between Clairton and Washington.

Tonight's game airs on KDKA+ and streams live on CBS News Pittsburgh, which you can find by watching the live player above.

Washington (4-0) enters tonight's game as the no. 1 ranked team in Class 1A in the WPIAL, according to the Post-Gazette.

Unbeaten through four weeks of play, the Prexies are averaging just over 43 points per game, while allowing only 11.5 points on defense.

Clairton (2-2) is the defending WPIAL and PIAA 1A champion and have won their last two games, beating Allderdice 26-6 and Serra Catholic 50-12.

Those two wins for Clairton came after a 33-6 loss to Farrell and a forfeit to Steel Valley over what the school district called "personnel matters."

Matt Farago will be on the call for the broadcast with sideline reports from Suzie Cool.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at the Washington High School Stadium.

What's the rest of the schedule this season for the Steelers High School Football Showcase?