How to watch tonight's Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Green Bay Packers game in Week 1 of the NFL preseason schedule

It's the opening night of the NFL preseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers. Here's how you can watch tonight's game at Acrisure Stadium.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will take the field for the first time tonight under new head coach Mike McCarthy, who was hired earlier this year to replace Mike Tomlin, who stepped down in January after 19 years with the team.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 11: Mike McCarthy of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on June 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Justin K. Aller / Getty Images

All eyes will be on the quarterbacks with no official decision whether Aaron Rodgers will take the field for the Steelers.

Earlier this month, Rodgers, who said this season will be his last, told The Athletic that McCarthy said he would like him on the field for more preseason snaps than originally expected.

Young backup quarterbacks Will Howard and Drew Allar could see playing time tonight, as well, along with veteran backup Mason Rudolph.

How can you watch the Steelers vs. Packers game on cable?

Fans looking to tune into the contest between the Steelers and the Packers can watch the game on KDKA-TV in the Pittsburgh market.

The channel numbers can vary depending on your TV provider and whether you are watching live over the air or through a cable/satellite service.

Coverage will begin with Steelers Kickoff at 6:30 p.m. and KDKA's Bob Pompeani will be on the call with Charlie Batch in the booth.

The Extra Point postgame show will air after the game, followed by a special edition of the Nightly Sports Call and KDKA-TV News at 11:00.

What is the Steelers' schedule for the rest of the season?