How to watch today's Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts game in Week 5 of the NFL schedule

The Pittsburgh Steelers are hosting the Indianapolis Colts this afternoon for a Week 5 matchup in the NFL schedule. Here's how to watch the game.

Pittsburgh (2-2) enters today's game looking to bounce back from last week's 27-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football.

Indianapolis (2-2) has won two straight games after starting the season with back-to-back losses.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

How can you watch the Steelers vs. Colts game on cable?

In the Pittsburgh market, today's Steelers vs. Colts game will air on KDKA-TV.

Pregame coverage will begin at 11:30 a.m. with Steelers Kickoff, followed by The NFL Today. Postgame coverage will air after the game with Steelers Extra Point and a special edition of The Nightly Sports Call.

Channel numbers can vary depending on your TV provider and whether you are watching live over the air or through a cable/satellite service.

Where can you stream the Steelers vs. Colts game?

The Steelers vs. Colts game can be streamed in certain markets by using the Paramount+ app. NFL+, which is the NFL's subscription service, is where fans who live out of market can stream the game.

If the matchup is not available in your region, you can watch through NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube and YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV.

Who is favored and predicted to win the Steelers vs. Colts game?

The Steelers entered the Week 5 matchup against Indianapolis as 2.5-point betting favorites, according to CBS Sports.

What is the rest of the Steelers' schedule?