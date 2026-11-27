The Pittsburgh Steelers are hosting the Denver Broncos this afternoon for an AFC matchup in Week 12 of the NFL schedule. Here's how to watch today's Black Friday football game.

Pittsburgh (6-4) enters today's contest on a two-game losing streak, dropping back-to-back games for the first time this season, losing to Cincinnati and Philadelphia in consecutive weeks. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was sacked five times in last week's loss to the Eagles.

The Steelers made headlines late Tuesday night when announcing that Rodgers has been benched for today's game. Mason Rudolph will start for Pittsburgh, while Rodgers has been listed as inactive.

Denver (8-2) sits tied with the Kansas City Chiefs atop the AFC West standings. The Broncos have won six straight games, with their last defeat coming in Week 4 in early October.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

How can you watch the Steelers vs. Broncos game on cable?

In the Pittsburgh market, today's Steelers vs. Broncos game will air on WTAE-TV.

Channel numbers can vary depending on your TV provider and whether you are watching live over the air or through a cable/satellite service.

Where can you stream the Steelers vs. Broncos game?

The Steelers vs. Broncos game can be streamed through Prime Video.

Who is favored and predicted to win the Steelers vs. Broncos game?

The Steelers entered the Week 12 matchup against Denver as 3-point betting underdogs, according to CBS Sports.

What is the rest of the Steelers' schedule?