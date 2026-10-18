How to watch today's Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game in Week 6 of the NFL schedule

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers this afternoon for a Week 6 matchup in the NFL schedule. Here's how to watch the game.

Pittsburgh (3-2) enters today's game on the heels of a 34-22 win against the Indianapolis Colts, where Jaylen Warren piled up 188 total yards and two long touchdowns. Warren currently ranks third in all of the NFL with 640 yards from scrimmage, trailing only Jahmyr Gibbs and Bijan Robinson.

Aaron Rodgers completed 22 of 31 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns in last week's win. Tampa Bay (1-4) won its first game of the season last week, beating the Dallas Cowboys 24-16 on Thursday Night Football.

Baker Mayfield will miss his third consecutive game for the Buccaneers, as he is dealing with a thumb injury. Rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels will start in Mayfield's place on Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

How can you watch the Steelers vs. Buccaneers game on cable?

In the Pittsburgh market, today's Steelers vs. Buccaneers game will air on KDKA-TV.

Pregame coverage will begin at 11:30 a.m. with Steelers Kickoff, followed by The NFL Today. Postgame coverage will air on KDKA+ after the game with The Extra Point and a special edition of The Nightly Sports Call.

Channel numbers can vary depending on your TV provider and whether you are watching live over the air or through a cable/satellite service.

Where can you stream the Steelers vs. Buccaneers game?

The Steelers vs. Colts game can be streamed in certain markets by using the Paramount+ app. NFL+, which is the NFL's subscription service, is where fans who live out of market can stream the game.

If the matchup is not available in your region, you can watch through NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube and YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV.

Who is favored and predicted to win the Steelers vs. Buccaneers game?

The Steelers entered the Week 6 matchup against Tampa Bay as 3-point betting favorites, according to CBS Sports.

What is the rest of the Steelers' schedule?