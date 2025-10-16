How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals game tonight in Week 7 of the NFL schedule

It's Week 7 of the NFL schedule and the Pittsburgh Steelers are visiting the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium for a Thursday Night Football primetime matchup. Here's how you can watch the game.

Pittsburgh (4-1) hosts Cleveland (2-4) tonight as the Steelers have won three straight games and are looking to make it four in a row. Meanwhile, the Bengals enter tonight's game on a four-game losing streak.

The Steelers' winning streak dates back to mid-September as Pittsburgh opened the season with a win against the Jets and a loss vs. the Seahawks before rattling off wins against New England, Minnesota, and Cleveland.

Cincinnati started their season with two straight wins but have since dropped games against Minnesota, Denver, Detroit, and Green Bay.

Aaron Rodgers has thrown for 1,021 yards in his five games with the Steelers.

In the five games he's played for Pittsburgh, Rodgers has ten passing touchdowns and three interceptions.

PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 12: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) throws a pass during the NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 12, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA. Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco is expected to make his second start for the Bengals after being traded by Cleveland ahead of last week's game. Joe Burrow underwent surgery last month for a turf toe injury and is expected to be sidelined for some time still.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 12: Joe Flacco #16 of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts during the third quarter in the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 12, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Michael Reaves / Getty Images

In last week's loss against Green Bay, Flacco completed 25 of 45 passes for 219 yards with two touchdowns.

Kickoff tonight at Paycor Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. in Cincinnati.

Where can you stream the Steelers vs. Bengals game?

You can stream tonight's Thursday Night Football game between the Steelers and Bengals with the Amazon Prime app and through PrimeVideo's Twitch channel.

Next stop: Cincinnati 🔜



Steelers vs. Bengals is coming soon to #TNFonPrime! pic.twitter.com/9Y5RUVFjVo — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) October 14, 2025

Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be on the call for play-by-play and color commentary with sideline reporting done by Kaylee Hartung.

How can you watch the Steelers vs. Bengals game on cable?

In the Pittsburgh market, the Steelers-Bengals game will be broadcast on WTAE-TV and in the Cincinnati market, it will air on WCPO-TV.

The channel numbers can vary depending on your TV provider and whether you are watching live over the air or through a cable/satellite service.

Who is favored and predicted to win the Steelers vs. Bengals game?

The Steelers enter the Week 7 matchup against Cincinnati as 5.5-point betting favorites, according to CBS Sports.

Injury reports for the Steelers vs. Bengals game

When the Steelers and Bengals play tonight, Pittsburgh will again be without the services of wide receiver Calvin Austin III, who missed last week's game against the Browns with a shoulder injury.

Special teams captain Miles Killebrew has been ruled out for tonight's game as well, after injuring his knee against the Browns last week.

Safety DeShon Elliott did not travel with the team to Cincinnati yesterday and is questionable for tonight's game due to personal reasons.

In addition to being without quarterback Joe Burrow, Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki (pectoral injury) and tight end Tanner Hudson (concussion) have both been ruled out for tonight's game.

Star defensive end Trey Hendrickson is questionable for the game with a hip injury, as is wide receiver Charlie Jones with a rib injury.

What is the Steelers schedule for the rest of the season?

Week 8: Steelers vs. Green Bay Packers, Oct. 26, 8:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 9: Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts, Nov. 2, 1:00 p.m.

Week 10: Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers, Nov. 9, 8:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 11: Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Nov. 16, 1:00 p.m.

Week 12: Steelers at Chicago Bears, Nov. 23, 1:00 p.m.

Week 13: Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills, Nov. 30, 4:25 p.m.

Week 14: Steelers at Baltimore Ravens, Dec. 7, 1:00 p.m.

Week 15: Steelers vs. Miami Dolphins, Dec. 15, 8:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Week 16: Steelers at Detroit Lions, Dec. 21, 4:25 p.m.

Week 17: Steelers at Cleveland Browns, Dec. 28, 1:00 p.m.

Week 18: Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens, date and time to be determined

What is the Bengals schedule for the rest of the season?

Week 8: Bengals vs. New York Jets, Oct. 26, 1:00 p.m.

Week 9: Bengals vs. Chicago Bears, Nov. 2, 1:00 p.m.

Week 10: Bye

Week 11: Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers, Nov. 16, 1:00 p.m.

Week 12: Bengals vs. New England Patriots, Nov. 23, 1:00 p.m.

Week 13: Bengals at Baltimore Ravens, Nov. 27, 8:20 p.m. (Thursday Night Football)

Week 14: Bengals at Buffalo Bills, Dec. 7, 4:25 p.m.

Week 15: Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens, Dec. 14, 1:00 p.m.

Week 16: Bengals at Miami Dolphins, Dec. 21, 8:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 17: Bengals vs. Arizona Cardinals, date and time to be determined

Week 18: Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns, date and time to be determined