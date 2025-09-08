Aaron Rodgers "happy to beat everybody associated with the Jets"

Aaron Rodgers got his first win as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday and said he was "happy to beat everybody associated with the Jets."

Rodgers' first win in the black and gold came on the road at MetLife Stadium, back where he spent two years with the New York Jets.

Prior to joining Pittsburgh during free agency, Rodgers said that first-year Jets head coach Aaron Glenn told him the team would be going in a different direction at quarterback when the two met earlier in the offseason.

"There were probably people in the organization that didn't think I could play anymore," Rodgers said after Sunday's game in New Jersey. "So, it was nice to remind those people that I still can."

Rodgers threw for 244 yards and four touchdown passes in the 34-32 win over New York on Sunday and received somewhat of a hostile welcome back to MetLife Stadium from the Jets' faithful.

Following the win, Rodgers held his hand up to his ear while walking off of the field alongside head coach Mike Tomlin.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 07: Aaron Rodgers #8 and head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers react after beating the New York Jets 34-32 at MetLife Stadium on September 07, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Mitchell Leff / Getty Images

Rodgers said he didn't have any hard feelings about his time with the Jets not working out, adding that it's in the past and he's happy to be 1-0 with the Steelers.

Up next for Rodgers and Pittsburgh are the Seattle Seahawks as the Steelers will have their home opener on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium.

Kickoff against the Seahawks is set for 1 p.m.