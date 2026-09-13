How to watch today's Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Atlanta Falcons game in Week 1 of the NFL schedule

It's the opening week of the regular season in the NFL and the Pittsburgh Steelers will be hosting the Atlanta Falcons. Here's how you can watch today's game.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be playing their first regular season game at home under new head coach Mike McCarthy, who replaced Mike Tomlin, who stepped down earlier this year after 19 seasons with the team.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 21: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on prior to the game against the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium on August 21, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Joe Sargent / Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is entering his 22nd season in the NFL and has said that this will be the final year of his career.

Pittsburgh kept four quarterbacks on its 53-man roster at the end of the preseason with Mason Rudolph, Will Howard and Drew Allar backing up Rodgers on the depth chart. It's unclear which of the three will be on the active roster for today's game.

Tua Tagovailoa was named the starting quarterback for the Falcons for today's game, but was added to the injury report on Thursday with an oblique injury and was listed as limited.

On Friday, the Falcons ruled Tagovailoa out, and Cooper Rush will be under center for Atlanta.

However, on Saturday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Falcons said that Rush was dealing with back spasms but will still start.

Should that change, with both Tagovalioa and Michael Penix Jr. injured, the only other option at QB on Atlanta's depth chart is undrafted rookie Jack Strand.

Kickoff between the Steelers and the Falcons today is set for 1:00 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

How can you watch the Steelers vs. Falcons game on cable?

Fans looking to tune into the Week 1 contest between the Steelers and the Falcons can watch the game on FOX in the Pittsburgh and Atlanta markets.

506 Sports

The game will also be airing on FOX throughout a large chunk of the country, including the northeast, parts of the southeast, and nearly the entire western part of the United States.

The channel numbers can vary depending on your TV provider and whether you are watching live over the air or through a cable/satellite service.

Who is favored and predicted to win the Steelers vs. Falcons game?

The Steelers enter the Week 1 matchup against Atlanta as 3.5-point betting favorites, according to CBS Sports.

What is the rest of Steelers' schedule?

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 13, vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m.

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 20, at New England Patriots, 1 p.m.

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 27, vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m.

Week 4: Thursday, Oct. 1, at Cleveland Browns, 8:15 p.m.

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 11, vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 18, at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m.

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 25, vs. New Orleans Saints in Paris, 9:30 a.m.

Week 8: Sunday, Nov. 1, vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m.

Week 9: Bye

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 15, at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:20 p.m.

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 22, at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m.

Week 12: Friday, Nov. 27, vs. Denver Broncos, 3 p.m.

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 6, vs. Houston Texans, 8:20 p.m.

Week 14: Monday, Dec. 14, at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:15 p.m.

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 20, vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m.

Week 16: Date/Time TBD, vs. Carolina Panthers

Week 17: Sunday, Jan. 3, at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m.

Week 18: Date/Time TBD, at Baltimore Ravens

What is the rest of Falcons' schedule?