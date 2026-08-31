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Steelers keep 4 quarterbacks as team finalizes 53-man roster

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
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Mike Darnay

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The Pittsburgh Steelers have finalized the team's 53-man roster, which includes four quarterbacks. 

Aaron Rodgers, Mason Rudolph, Will Howard and Drew Allar have all made the team's 53-man roster with the preseason in the rearview mirror and the regular season less than two weeks away.

According to the team's online depth chart, Rudolph is listed as the backup behind Rodgers, with Howard as the third-string quarterback and Allar as the fourth-string quarterback. 

Rudolph, Howard and Allar all saw playing time during the preseason. During the preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers, Allar accounted for three touchdowns.

Howard, who split reps with Allar during the team's second game against the New York Jets, threw three interceptions in the preseason. 

Rodgers, 42, has said this will be his final NFL season. He did not play in the preseason. 

The Steelers will kick their regular-season campaign off on Sept.13 when they host the Atlanta Falcons at Acrisure Stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m., and the game will be airing on KDKA-TV. 

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