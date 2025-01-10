How to protect yourself from frostbite and hypothermia

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As temperatures drop throughout western Pennsylvania, cold weather and wind chills can create dangerous conditions not just on the roads, but also for your health.

Here's some things you can do to protect yourself from frostbite and hypothermia.

With freezing temperatures and and winds that can make it feel even colder, wearing layers can help you keep warm and prevent serious problems.

Frostbite can happen when the temperatures are below 32 degrees and the lower the temperature and the longer you are exposed, the higher the risk.

Dr. Christopher Morris from Allegheny General Hospital's emergency department of says that frostbite can occur within 10 to 30 minutes when it's in the teens and 20s outside taking the wind chills into account. For hypothermia, it would take a little bit longer.

You'll become hypothermic when your core body temperature drops. You can be nauseous, confused, and your heart rate will slow down.

With frostbite, your fingers, toes, nose, or ears can start turning red and become swollen, numb, and blistered. To reheat your body, run warm, but not hot water on the affected areas, but if that doesn't help and you're concerned, call 911.

Frostbite can lead to permanent tissue damage and hypothermia can lead to cardiac arrest, arrhythmias, or even death.

In both situations, those most vulnerable are the elderly, the very young, those experiencing homelessness, and those with certain medical conditions.

Dr. Morris says they haven't seen any cases of frostbite or hypothermia recently at Allegheny General Hospital, but anticipates that will change in the coming days.