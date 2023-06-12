How to keep flying pests like mosquitoes, flies, and bees under control this summer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- They're back and in numbers enough to ruin the best of moods at any outdoor gathering.

Pests of all varieties, but especially those with wings are everywhere, and for many, now is the time to do something about it.

KDKA's John Shumway reached out for some expert advice on controlling aggravation.

Some crawl, some fly, some fly and sting. Some gross us out and others hurt, and yes, there are more of them this year.

They can ruin a picnic or even just a bit of relaxation outdoors.

Dr. Chad Gore, an entomologist with Ehrlich Pest Control says that winter didn't do its job and the early spring has made it worse.

"A good bit of rain early on in the season, Dr. Gore said. "So we had a lot of good conditions that allow for insect growth."

So we're looking at extra generations of things like mosquitoes.

"Insecticides can be applied to resting spots for mosquitoes, Dr. Gore said. "Certainly controlling those conditions that support the larvae."

Dr. Gore says that keeping grass mowed short and keeping insecticide on things like wooded edges and forest edges can help with controlling ticks.

When it comes to flies, making sure you clean up pet droppings in the yard can help with eliminating issues.

Gnats are a nuisance but aren't much of a concern outside of the annoyance and can often be controlled by not overwatering plants and getting rid of rotting fruits and veggies.

When it comes to picking an insecticide, Dr. Gore says you really need to read labels on products and make sure what you're buying will take care of the individual pest you're having issues with.

When dealing with bees, you should find their nest -- and Dr. Gore says they'll have a distinct flight path going from the entrance to the nest to whatever their food source is.

Instead of using spray to control ant nests, he suggests using ant traps or bait.