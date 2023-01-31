How to beat the wintertime blues

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There is still a sun that will reappear sometime soon.

In the meantime, the grayness over western Pa. can get you down, sometimes very down.

It seems we get more than our share of gray skies between November and March, and there is a biological reason it gets you down.

First, you are not alone if you don't feel like yourself.

"This is very normal for a lot of people. I speak for myself; in the wintertime, it's just a lot harder," said Dr. Kia-Rai Prewitt of the Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Prewitt said it is biological.

"It's dark when you get up. It's dark when you leave work. So, you have less sunlight, and that sunlight does give you a lot of energy."

A lack of energy is a major indicator of seasonal disorder. Other indicators may pop up, too.

"Maybe you might experience more feelings of sadness [and] it's harder to get motivated to do things," Dr. Prewitt added.

Dr. Prewitt said to try not to isolate.

"Getting up and moving around and staying socially connected with folks, whether that's on the phone or getting together with people."

One prescription? Light.

Sunlight helps us produce vitamin D, which supports our bone health, lowers our blood pressure, and reduces depression.

The lack of sun can be partially overcome with lights that mimic the benefits of natural light, best used to start your day.

Dr. Prewitt said to make changes around you.

"So, that could be adding a different color paint to the wall or a fragrance that you like, maybe adding some pictures," the doctor said.

Everyone's taste is different, but the goal is the same.

"Just giving you something that when you look at it you smile or maybe experience a sense of calm."

Other indicators of the winter blues include sleeping too much, craving carbs, and overeating. Both can be a real rabbit hole, so the doctors say to get on a regular sleep and meal schedule.

When do you know the winter impact is too much to handle?

Dr. Prewitt said that it keeps you from doing anything, shying away from time with family and friends, and thoughts of not wanting to live.

That's when you know it's time to talk to someone.