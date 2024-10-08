House fire in Indiana County leaves 2 children in critical condition, family displaced

WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A house fire in Indiana County has left two children in critical condition and a family without a home.

The blaze began around 1 a.m. Monday. The Seigh family, including their five children, is forced to start over as most of the home remains uninhabitable.

Neighbor and friend Kara Baird is spearheading a donation drive to help this family who has lost so much.

"Everything in the house is pretty much smoke-damaged or water-damaged," said Baird. "I mean, right now, it's going to take a lot to get them back into that house and living in there. But for the family, monetary donations, clothing, just basically anything to start fresh."

Some other community members have started a GoFundMe page that has already raised several thousand dollars. While physical donations are being gathered, Baird says the community center has already agreed to store any collected donations.

"We had a fire not that long ago up the street. [It was] another family that had lost everything, and this community is amazing, how everybody comes together," Baird said. "Pray hard for this family, they need it. They definitely need these prayers right now."

If you are in the area and want to help this family, you can contact Baird on her Facebook page by clicking here.