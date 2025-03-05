Hotel Saxonburg management officially announces restaurant closure

Hotel Saxonburg management announced on Wednesday the restaurant is officially closing.

In a statement on through Facebook, the restaurant management announced it will cease restaurant operations due to health issues, rising costs of food and expenses that were a part of maintaining a historic building.

"It has been an honor to serve this wonderful community, and we're truly grateful for the memories and support we've shared along the way," said the management team.

The restaurant's website has been disabled.

According to its Facebook page it had undergone many changes and was known as the Vogley House until 1863, it was then renamed the Union Hotel, and it was known as the Laube House until the end of the 1800s.