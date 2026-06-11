Hot and humid weather with storms possible in Pittsburgh on Thursday | First Alert Weather

Today's another day where we can't rule out a strong wind storm. This time, the highest chance comes from 2 p.m. through 9 p.m. today. Winds, storms, frequent lightning, and downpours should be expected with any storms that develop. Most of your day is looking dry, and there is no guarantee storms will develop.

We are what is known as "conditionally unstable."

It means that we need help when it comes to storm development. This can come in the way of a cold front, outflow boundaries, or even elevated areas like the Laurel Highlands. It won't take much for convection to get going, and if it does, severe weather will be possible. Model data has really struggled to consistently show rain and storm development.

The numbers for severe weather are there, though.

The other big story today is the heat and humidity. Dew points, the measure of moisture at the surface, are near 70 degrees. That's extremely high for our area and is more closely aligned with what you would expect in Florida.

Humidity levels in our region KDKA Weather Center

Dew points also impact your morning low temperatures, with temperatures always being higher than the dew point (there have been lab conditions that have forced the dew point to rise higher than the temperature).

This means when humidity levels are high, our morning lows are high. On top of that, a hot air mass in place at this time will allow us to see high temperatures in the upper 80s today. Highs will be near 90 degrees. Heat indices are up in the mid-to-low 90s.

Conditions in the Pittsburgh area - June 11, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

There are heat advisories in place for places near Akron and Cleveland. I have noon temperatures in the mid-80s.

Looking ahead, our severe weather chances will come to an end on Friday early in the afternoon as a cold front passes by. Our severe weather risk will be isolated to when the front comes through, and according to the Storm Prediction Center, our severe weather chances start in Pittsburgh and continue to the east.

We go from a level 1 (out of 5, with five being the highest) in Pittsburgh to a level 2 risk from Pittsburgh to the east. The highest storm chance on Friday comes from 1 p.m. through 4 p.m., with the cold front passing through. Large hail and wind gusts are the main threat from Friday's storms.

Highs on Friday will be in the mid-80s with muggy conditions around for the morning.

Saturday is looking comfy from start to finish, and we will quickly see humidity levels spike again on Sunday with rain and storm chances returning for the day. All of next week, after Sunday, is looking very comfy.