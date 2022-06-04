Police: Man kills man in relationship with ex-wife, takes his own life in Fayette County

HOPWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) - A man shot and killed another man in a relationship with his ex-wife before taking his own life in Fayette County Friday, police said.

Police released new details Saturday about the apparent murder-suicide in Hopwood, identifying 55-year-old Brian Coll as the victim and 50-year-old Craig Rishel as the shooter.

Two men were killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Fayette County on June 3, 2022. (Photo Credit: Erika Stanish/KDKA)

According to police, Rishel was "distraught and angry" that Coll was in a relationship with his ex-wife. Police said Rishel went to George R. Smalley Company where Coll worked, found him in the parking lot and shot him multiple times.

Rishel tried to get into the business where his ex-wife also worked, but police said he couldn't get in and left the scene.

Coll was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Troopers said they found Rishel next to his vehicle with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they found him with two guns and multiple handwritten notes explaining his actions.