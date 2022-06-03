2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Fayette County

HOPWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) — State police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Fayette County.

Police were called Friday to Hopwood around 3 p.m. A large police presence has formed on Atlas Road.

Police have not identified the victim or suspect. No motive has been determined at this time. — Erika Stanish (@Erika_Stanish) June 3, 2022

Police said the victim was outside George R. Smalley Company when he was shot multiple times. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Law enforcement later found the suspect dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The relationship between the victim and the suspect is not known at this time. A motive is also not clear at this time.

Police said there is no threat to the public. Both the victim and the suspect have not been identified.

