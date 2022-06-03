Watch CBS News
Local News

2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Fayette County

By Erika Stanish

/ CBS Pittsburgh

State police investigating shots fired in Fayette County
State police investigating shots fired in Fayette County 01:35

HOPWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) — State police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Fayette County.

Police were called Friday to Hopwood around 3 p.m. A large police presence has formed on Atlas Road.

Police said the victim was outside George R. Smalley Company when he was shot multiple times. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Law enforcement later found the suspect dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The relationship between the victim and the suspect is not known at this time. A motive is also not clear at this time. 

Police said there is no threat to the public. Both the victim and the suspect have not been identified. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available. 

Erika Stanish

Erika is an award-winning investigative journalist who joined KDKA in October of 2021. She is thrilled to be back in her hometown and reporting for the station she grew up watching!

First published on June 3, 2022 / 5:49 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.