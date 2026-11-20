Hopewell High School's head football coach was suspended before Friday's playoff game after a fight at the team's dinner the night before, the district said.

According to a statement from the Hopewell Area School District, there was an "altercation" at the team dinner Thursday night between head coach Matt Mottes, the student team manager and a parent.

As a result, Mottes has been suspended while the district said it conducts a "thorough investigation." That means Motte won't coach Friday night's playoff game against Propel Braddock Hills.

"He will not be on the sidelines for tonight's playoff game," the district said in a statement. "Our assistant coaching staff will lead the team tonight, and we have full confidence in their ability to support our student-athletes."

The Vikings are playing Propel Braddock Hills in the semi-final round of the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League playoffs at Dormont Stadium. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

The district called it an "active personnel matter" and did not offer any other information.