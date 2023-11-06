Hootie & the Blowfish bringing 2024 tour to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Hootie & the Blowfish are bringing their summer tour to Pittsburgh next year.

The Summer Camp with Trucks Tour stops at the Pavilion at Star Lake on June 29 with special guests Collective Soul and Edwin McCain.

It's the pop-rock group's first full tour since 2019. It'll kick off in Dallas on May 30, stopping in 43 cities across the U.S. and Canada before wrapping up in West Palm Beach on Sept. 28. Before Star Lake, they'll play another Pennsylvania show in Hershey on June 28.

Mark Bryan, Dean Felber, Darius Rucker and Jim "Soni" Sonefeld formed the band when they were students at the University of South Carolina. Live Nation says their 1994 debut album "Cracked Rear View" is still one of the 10 best-selling albums in all of music history.

"Basically overnight, our lives changed when Cracked Rear View did what it did – and yet as we quickly moved from vans and college bars to tour busses and arenas, not much else changed with how we approached making music and sharing it with our fans," Bryan reflected in a news release. "Edwin McCain told someone at the time that touring with us felt like summer camp with trucks… and that's exactly how we want next year to feel, too. We can't wait for you to join us!"

The band took a break from full-time touring in 2007 before they released "Imperfect Circle" in 2019 and returned to the road for the sold-out Group Therapy Tour.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. with presales in the days before.