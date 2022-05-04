Homicide charge dropped after man pleads guilty to robbery in cab driver's beating death

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The homicide charge against a man was dropped after he pleaded guilty to robbery in connection with the 2017 beating death of a cab driver in the city's Beltzhoover neighborhood.

Hosea Moore was one of four people charged with killing zTrip driver Ramadhan Mohamed, but the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office said it withdrew the count of criminal homicide in exchange for a guilty plea.

Moore appeared in front of a judge Wednesday and pleaded guilty to robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Investigators said Moore, King Edwards, Daniel Russell and Christen Glenn allegedly called for the cab, then attacked and robbed the driver when he arrived. Mohamed, who had been working as a zTrip driver for just two weeks, was later found unresponsive in a yard on Climax Street in Beltzhoover. He died from his injuries.

Russell was convicted in 2020 and sentenced to life without parole for second degree murder and 54 to 108 years for conspiracy to commit robbery. Police said a witness told them he was the one who called the cab.

Edwards was sentenced to 19 to 38 years followed by 5 years probation after pleading guilty to third degree murder, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery last month.

Moore will have a sentencing hearing on Aug. 2.