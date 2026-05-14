Elementary school homework assignment helps identify Pittsburgh area bank robbery suspect

An alleged bank robber was taken into custody in Allegheny County thanks to a third-grader's homework assignment.

According to a criminal complaint provided to KDKA-TV, Keith Graves Jr. was taken into custody after allegedly robbing the Century Heritage Federal Credit Union in the Olympia Shopping Center in McKeesport earlier this month.

On May 8, around 1:30 p.m., Allegheny County Police were called to assist the Versailles Boro Police Department for a reported robbery at the credit union. Investigators were told a man initially came into the bank and said he wanted to open an account for himself and his son, but did not have the proper identification to do so.

The man then returned to the bank not long after with a folded-up piece of paper that he handed to one of the tellers, demanding $50,000. He then pulled a rifle on the teller, saying, "I ain't [expletive] joking."

The teller and another employee then emptied cash from two drawers, totalling just under $2,300.

Through viewing surveillance footage from cameras installed at the shopping plaza, they were able to see that Graves left the scene on a self-propelled scooter.

After speaking with witnesses and the employees, detectives learned that the note had been left behind at the scene of the crime.

An inspection and testing of the note found that it was written on an elementary school student's spelling worksheet with the "CKLA Spelling Practice, Unit 7, Week 1." After checking with the administration at the McKeesport Area School District, they learned the worksheet was used by third-graders, specifically those at the Francis McClure Elementary School.

Meanwhile, one of the responding officers was able to identify the suspect seen in surveillance footage as the complainant in a domestic violence call earlier this year on Walnut Street.

Then, investigators checked the roster of third-grade students at Francis McClure Elementary School and found a student with the same last name, living on Walnut Street. That address matched the one for Keith Graves, and on Tuesday, he was seen leaving the home and taken into custody.

Graves is now facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, robbery, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, terroristic threats, and theft by unlawful taking.