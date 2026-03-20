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Early-morning Homewood shooting sends two people to the hospital

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
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Mike Darnay

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Two people have been taken to the hospital from an early-morning shooting in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood.

Dispatchers said that police and first responders were called to the area of Tioga Street and Rosedale Street for a shooting around 4:45 a.m. on Friday.

Two people were taken to the hospital from the shooting, dispatchers said.  

The conditions of the people who were taken to the hospital are unknown at this time.

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Police are investigating after two people were taken to the hospital from an early-morning shooting in the area of Tioga Street in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood. KDKA Photojournalist Dan Vojtko

KDKA's news crew at the scene witnessed a large law enforcement presence as investigators were searching around the area that police had lined with crime tape.

It's unclear at this time what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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