Homewood Community Sports announces major renovations

HOMEWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) — Homewood Community Sports announced major renovations that community leaders say will help young people develop into leaders on the field, in the classroom and in the community.

Homewood Community Sports Field has been around for a long time, but it's in need of some improvements. But thanks to some former players and people in city and state government, this place is going to be transformed in just a few years.

On Tuesday, local dignitaries and the community broke ground on $15 million worth of improvements. The plan is to upgrade the swimming pool, field house, bleachers, lighting and field.

It's hoped the new facilities and field will be a launching pad to great things for the young men and women who use it in the future.

"This field is going to propel us into a position where we can offer more programming to help these students with social skills, academics, and all the things they need to do to become positive citizens in the community," said Mubarik Ismaeli, president of the organization.

Organizers say the field is going to be replaced first, with the rest of the facility and its grounds being improved after. If all goes well, the project should be completed in 2024.

