Homestead's annual community day underway

By Patrick Damp

HOMESTEAD (KDKA) - Homestead's annual Community Day is underway!

The festivities kicked off at noon and will go until 7 p.m. in Frick Park.

The free event features live performances, face-painting, and fun activities for kids.

Free hot dogs will also be available and other local food vendors are in attendance.

Lastly, there will be an interactive art project with "Rivers of Steel."

First published on August 6, 2022 / 2:23 PM

