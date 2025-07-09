Uber driver and passenger injured in Homestead shooting

Allegheny County Police are investigating after an Uber driver and their passenger were each injured in an overnight shooting in Homestead.

Police say dispatchers were notified of a man who had been shot just before 1:30 a.m. in the area of West Street in Homestead.

Police were investigating an overnight shooting along West Street in Homestead early Wednesday morning. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

According to police, the man went to the hospital before first responders arrived to the area. He was last listed in stable condition, police said. Police say that a second man who had been shot was located nearby in Munhall near the intersection of W. Miller Avenue and Edward Street. The man was taken to the hospital by medics and is expected to survive.

Police have confirmed that the two victims were an Uber driver and a passenger.

Allegheny County Police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight in Homestead. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Police say they were able to determine that the man who was located in Munhall was shot in the area of West Street where the shooting was initially reported.

Detectives from the Allegheny County Police General Investigations Unit are leading the response and investigation into the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.