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Four people taken to the hospital after shooting just outside of Pittsburgh

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
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Patrick Damp

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A shooting in Homestead that put four people in the hospital is under investigation by the Allegheny County Police.

According to the information provided to KDKA-TV, around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, county dispatch was alerted to a shooting in the 200 block of W. 8th Avenue and the 100 block of 8th Avenue. 

Once first responders arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the hand and foot. He was taken to the hospital to be treated. 

Not much later, three other victims arrived at the hospital. One victim had been shot in the foot, and two others had been shot in the arm. 

All of the victims have been reported as in stable condition. 

The shootings are under investigation, and county police are asking anyone with information to call their tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. 

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