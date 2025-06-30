Man in critical condition after shooting in Homestead gas station parking lot

A man is in critical condition after a shooting in the parking lot of a gas station in Homestead on Monday afternoon.

Allegheny County police said dispatchers got a 911 call about a shooting in the parking lot of the Valero Gas Station a little after 3 p.m.

When first responders got to the scene on Eighth Avenue and Ann Street, they said they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A man was shot multiple times at the Valero Gas Station on Eighth Avenue and Ann Street in Homestead on June 30, 2025. (Photo: KDKA)

Allegheny County police's homicide unit was called in to help investigate.

There's been no word on potential suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.