Man in critical condition after shooting in Homestead gas station parking lot

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

A man is in critical condition after a shooting in the parking lot of a gas station in Homestead on Monday afternoon. 

Allegheny County police said dispatchers got a 911 call about a shooting in the parking lot of the Valero Gas Station a little after 3 p.m. 

When first responders got to the scene on Eighth Avenue and Ann Street, they said they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

kdka-valero-gas-station-shooting-homestead.png
A man was shot multiple times at the Valero Gas Station on Eighth Avenue and Ann Street in Homestead on June 30, 2025.  (Photo: KDKA)

Allegheny County police's homicide unit was called in to help investigate. 

There's been no word on potential suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

