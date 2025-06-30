Man in critical condition after shooting in Homestead gas station parking lot
A man is in critical condition after a shooting in the parking lot of a gas station in Homestead on Monday afternoon.
Allegheny County police said dispatchers got a 911 call about a shooting in the parking lot of the Valero Gas Station a little after 3 p.m.
When first responders got to the scene on Eighth Avenue and Ann Street, they said they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Allegheny County police's homicide unit was called in to help investigate.
There's been no word on potential suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.