County police recover large amount of drugs and guns in Homestead bust

HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) - A suspect is in custody and facing charges following a narcotics investigation in Homestead that culminated on Friday morning.

According to information from the Allegheny County Police, around 6 a.m. on Friday morning, the narcotics, vice, and intelligence unit was called to execute a search warrant at a home in the 1700 block of McClure Street in Homestead.

The search was for 21-year-old Terrick Bowser who was believed to be selling crack cocaine.

While searching the home, detectives found multiple handguns, crack cocaine, marijuana, stamp bags of suspected fentanyl, and a large amount of psilocybin mushrooms.

Bowser was taken into custody and is now facing multiple charges including firearms violations, possession with intent to deliver, and possession of a controlled substance.