Watch CBS News
Local News

County police recover large amount of drugs and guns in Homestead bust

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Suspected drug dealer taken into custody
Suspected drug dealer taken into custody 00:26

HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) - A suspect is in custody and facing charges following a narcotics investigation in Homestead that culminated on Friday morning. 

According to information from the Allegheny County Police, around 6 a.m. on Friday morning, the narcotics, vice, and intelligence unit was called to execute a search warrant at a home in the 1700 block of McClure Street in Homestead. 

The search was for 21-year-old Terrick Bowser who was believed to be selling crack cocaine. 

While searching the home, detectives found multiple handguns, crack cocaine, marijuana, stamp bags of suspected fentanyl, and a large amount of psilocybin mushrooms. 

Bowser was taken into custody and is now facing multiple charges including firearms violations, possession with intent to deliver, and possession of a controlled substance. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.