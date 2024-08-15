Man charged in deadly shooting of his mother and another man in Homestead

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) -- A 25-year-old man is facing homicide charges in connection with the deadly shooting of his mother and another man earlier this week in Homestead.

Police arrested John Malcom Smith on Wednesday on several warrants in other cases, including burglary, simple assault, and probation violations.

Smith turned himself into Pittsburgh Police on Wednesday after Allegheny County Police named Smith a person of interest related to the shooting.

A man and woman were found shot to death in a home in Homestead on Aug. 13, 2024. Credit: KDKA

Smith has now also been charged with two counts of homicide for the deaths of his mother, Antoinette Porterfield, and another man, John West.