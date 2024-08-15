Watch CBS News
Local News

Man charged in deadly shooting of his mother and another man in Homestead

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) -- A 25-year-old man is facing homicide charges in connection with the deadly shooting of his mother and another man earlier this week in Homestead. 

Police arrested John Malcom Smith on Wednesday on several warrants in other cases, including burglary, simple assault, and probation violations. 

Smith turned himself into Pittsburgh Police on Wednesday after Allegheny County Police named Smith a person of interest related to the shooting.   

snapshot-2024-08-13t230710-528.jpg
A man and woman were found shot to death in a home in Homestead on Aug. 13, 2024. Credit: KDKA

Smith has now also been charged with two counts of homicide for the deaths of his mother, Antoinette Porterfield, and another man, John West. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.