2 found dead inside home in Homestead

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) — Two people were found dead in a home in Homestead. 

In a news release on Tuesday, the Allegheny County Police Department said officials were notified of shots fired inside a home on West 15th Avenue in Homestead around 4 p.m. First responders found a dead man and woman inside the house. 

The preliminary investigation found officers with the Homestead Police Department responded to the shots fired call and called SWAT for assistance. 

The victims were not identified. No other information was released on Tuesday night.   

Anyone with information can call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. 

Michael Guise

Michael Guise is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked for KDKA-TV since 2019.

