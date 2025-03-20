Implosion of Homer City Generating Station set for Saturday morning

Come Saturday, industrial icons that once defined southern Indiana County's skyline will be gone.

Since the late 1960s, the Homer City Generating Station could be seen from miles around thanks to its stacks and towers, some of which extend well over a thousand feet in the air. But just after dawn on Saturday morning, all of the stacks and towers at the former coal-fired plant will be coming down as a local organization looks to redevelop this site as a natural gas facility.

Thousands of people are expected to dot the hills and roadways in the area to watch this once-in-a-lifetime event and officials say safety is paramount.

Trooper Clifford Greenfield of the Pennsylvania State Police says that they will be out patrolling both around the plant and the surrounding areas to help keep the community safe.

"We are asking anyone in the area, if they are passing through or if they are visiting for this event, to follow the rules of the road," Trooper Greenfield said. "Be mindful of private property, do your best not to block roadways, we need to keep the roadways open, and if you see anything out of the ordinary, please give us a call and let us know."

While there is an exclusion zone for the public of 3,000 feet from each site that is charged, there are countless spots around the area where people can safely watch.

One person who will be up early and is excited for Saturday is Bryan Mealy of Blairsville.

"My wife and I got a babysitter so that we could come watch the stacks drop," Mealy said.

When asked why he thinks people love seeing implosions so much, Mealy said, "It's just the destruction probably. Who doesn't like a good demo?"

The implosion is set for Saturday at 7:30 a.m. and the only thing that will give a stay of execution for these towers is inclement weather.

Here's the full timeline for Saturday morning:

6:45 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Crews head to company viewing area

Road guards head to positions

7:00 a.m. – 7:15 a.m.

Headcount at company viewing area

Close traffic on all access points

7:15 a.m.

15 min siren/airhorn

7:25 a.m.

5 min siren/airhorn

7:29 a.m.

1 min siren/airhorn

7:30 a.m.

Demolition begins