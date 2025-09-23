Watch CBS News
Pennsylvania State Police investigating homemade spike strips found on Westmoreland County roads

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania State Police troopers are investigating after homemade spike strips were found along two Westmoreland County roads over the weekend. 

State Police said the spike strips, which were made of wooden boards with nails sticking out of them, were found along Rt. 981 and Mendon Road in South Huntingdon Township on Sunday evening.

Troopers said devices were "placed in an attempt to damage the tires of passing vehicles or ATVs."

g1evqyhxqaafsuo.jpg
Pennsylvania State Police troopers are investigating after homemade spike strips were found along Rt. 981 and Mendon Road in South Huntingdon Township on Sunday evening. Pennsylvania State Police

According to State Police, the spike strips were removed from the roads before any crashes or injuries occurred.

Troopers said the investigation into the spike strips being placed remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the State Police's Belle Vernon barracks at 724-929-6262.

"PSP reminds the public that placing such devices on a roadway poses a serious danger to motorists and will result in criminal charges," troopers said. 

Mike Darnay

