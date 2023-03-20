Watch CBS News
HomeGoods moving into space at Waterworks shopping center vacated by Bed Bath & Beyond

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- HomeGoods is coming to the Waterworks shopping center.

According to the Tribune-Review, the store will be moving into the space that had been previously occupied by Bed Bath and Beyond before the store closed.

Waterworks spokeswoman Mara Mrvos reports that HomeGoods will fill the full vacant space of around 30,000 square feet.

It's unclear when exactly, but the store is expected to open sometime later this year.

HomeGoods also operates stores in Cranberry, Robinson, the North Hills, and Monroeville. 

First published on March 20, 2023 / 4:03 AM

