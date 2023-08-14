1 killed in hit-and-run on Second Avenue in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A person is dead after a hit-and-run in Pittsburgh on Sunday night.

Pittsburgh police said officers found an unresponsive man in the middle of Second Avenue just before 10 p.m.

The victim had severe head injuries, police said. Officers began CPR until medics arrived and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The collision investigation unit is investigating, police said. There was no word on any possible suspects.