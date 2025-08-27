Charges filed in deadly hit-and-run in Fayette County

Charges have been filed against a driver who police said hit a woman and fled the scene.

Police say Stephen Lemro took off after hitting a woman at the intersection of Morgantown Street and West Church Street in Fairchance, Fayette County, on Wednesday.

"Many times, people run the traffic light and everything, and people do go fast," Myrna Whitmarsh said, who lives near where the accident happened.

"I was sitting at my window, I heard a slight squeal of brakes, which caused me to look out, and I [saw] just two cars stopped," a witness who didn't want to be identified told KDKA-TV.

"I came out right away, and the girl next door from the dentist's office started CPR," Whitmarsh said.

Whitmarsh said those who live and work nearby jumped into action to help the woman hit.

"They continued the CPR, and even the dentist's office brought out the machine to shock her that they had, and they did that, and eventually, the EMS got here and took over the situation," Whitmarsh said.

"But then everything it was just a blur. Everything started happening then. The ambulance was here within probably, like two and a half minutes from me, even dialing 911, they were so quick," a witness said.

Whitmarsh said surveillance cameras mounted outside a nearby dentist's office caught the car involved on camera.

Shortly after the crash, witnesses said the car returned to the scene and tried speeding off, but troopers quickly caught up with them.

Pictures shared with KDKA-TV show a silver Chevrolet Cavalier pulled over by troopers. The Fayette County District Attorney confirmed to KDKA-TV that it was the car involved in the crash.

Pictures also show the vehicle with damage to its front end.

The DA told KDKA-TV the driver of that car was taken into custody.

"I believe they knew they had not stopped, and they wanted to see what the situation was, so they had circled the town and came back to check on things," Whitmarsh said.

"Once you realize who that is, it's a little bit heartbreaking," a witness said.

The 70-year-old victim has been identified as Paula Silvis. She was flown to a local hospital, where she later died.

Those who live in the area said Silvis enjoyed walking around the neighborhood often.

"She lives in the senior housing down the street, and she filled a lot of her daytime by just walking around town, talking to different people and so forth," Whitmarsh said.

The DA said the investigation remains in its preliminary stages as investigators continue to speak to witnesses and review video surveillance.

At this time, it's unclear if speed was a factor in the crash.

Lemro now faces several charges, involuntary manslaughter and accidents involving death or personal injury.