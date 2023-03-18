Woman in 'serious condition' after hit-and-run crash in Lower Hill District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman is in "serious condition" after a hit-and-run crash in the Lower Hill District, Pittsburgh Public Safety said Friday.

Officials said police responded to reports of a pedestrian hit by the driver of a vehicle at the intersection of Centre Avenue and Logan Street before 9:45 p.m. A woman who was walking her dog was hit by the driver, authorities said. The dog was taken in for treatment.

The driver fled the scene, officials said. There are no arrests at this time.