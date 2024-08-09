Police in Butler County on lookout for person involved in hit-and-run crash with child on bicycle

Police on lookout for person involved in hit-and-run crash with child on bicycle

HARMONY BOROUGH, PA. (KDKA) - Police in Butler County are continuing to look for the driver who hit a child on a bicycle in Harmony Borough.

The incident took place in Harmony Borough at the intersection of Highland and North Pittsburgh Streets. According to a witness, police said a boy on a bike was hit by someone, but instead of stopping, the driver fled the scene.

For several years, kids from a nearby summer fitness camp have cycled through the neighborhoods close to Zelienople Community Park.

"It is usually quiet in the morning, like right now there is barely any traffic like there is right now. I've never seen an issue," said Stan Zimmerman, a resident of Harmony Borough.

"I would like to think it was someone that did not realize they even bumped into someone. Otherwise, it was terrible."

Adults with the kids managed to remove the child from the pavement and took care of him until paramedics arrived. Police told KDKA, that despite being run down, the child escaped with cuts and bruises and was later released from the hospital.

If you know anything regarding this incident, you are asked to call Zelienople police.