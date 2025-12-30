Hines Ward not included as finalist for 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame class

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward has not made the cut as a finalist for the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

Ward, who played 14 seasons for the Pittsburgh Steelers, has been a semifinalist for 10 straight years, but has never advanced to the finals of the voting process.

During his 14 seasons with the Steelers, Ward recorded 1,000 catches for 12,083 yards and 85 touchdowns. Other career accolades include being named Super Bowl XL MVP, after leading the Steelers to a 21-10 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

In three Super Bowl appearances, Ward registered 14 receptions for 244 yards and two touchdowns. Ward was also named to four Pro Bowls (2002-05) and was a member of the Steelers' 75th Season All-Time Team.

The following 15 players are finalists up for consideration to be named to the Hall of Fame:

Willie Anderson, Tackle - 1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Ravens

Drew Brees, Quarterback - 2001-05 San Diego Chargers, 2006-2020 New Orleans Saints

Jahri Evans, Guard - 2006-2016 New Orleans Saints, 2017 Green Bay Packers

Larry Fitzgerald, Wide Receiver - 2004-2020 Arizona Cardinals

Frank Gore, Running Back - 2005-2014 San Francisco 49ers, 2015-17 Indianapolis Colts, 2018 Miami Dolphins, 2019 Buffalo Bills, 2020 New York Jets

Torry Holt, Wide Receiver - 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars

Luke Kuechly, Linebacker - 2012-19 Carolina Panthers

Eli Manning, Quarterback - 2004-2019 New York Giants

Terrell Suggs, Outside Linebacker/Defensive End - 2003-2018 Baltimore Ravens, 2019 Arizona Cardinals, 2019 Kansas City Chiefs

Adam Vinatieri, Kicker - 1996-2005 New England Patriots, 2006-2019 Indianapolis Colts

Reggie Wayne, Wide Receiver - 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts

Kevin Williams, Defensive Tackle - 2003-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014 Seattle Seahawks, 2015 New Orleans Saints

Jason Witten, Tight End - 2003-2017, 2019 Dallas Cowboys, 2020 Las Vegas Raiders

Darren Woodson, Safety - 1992-2003 Dallas Cowboys

Marshal Yanda, Guard/Tackle - 2007-2019 Baltimore Ravens

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2026 will be announced at the "NFL Honors" awards ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, with the 2026 class being formally enshrined in Canton, Ohio, in August 2026.