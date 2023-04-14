Man shot multiple times in Hill District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was shot multiple times in Pittsburgh's Hill District.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, the shooting happened around 1 a.m. along Webster Avenue.

KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Police officers were dispatched to the area after receiving a 9-round ShotSpotter alert. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man inside a vehicle who had been shot in the chest and in the arm.

Officers helped treat him at the scene until paramedics arrived, who took the man to the hospital.

He was last listed in critical condition.

Police say a man was reported to be seen running from the scene. A description of the man was not provided.

Detectives from the department's Violent Crime Unit are investigating.