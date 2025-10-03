One person killed in Hill District shooting

One person was killed in a shooting in Pittsburgh's Hill District on Thursday evening.

Pittsburgh Police said they had officers called to the area of Perry Street just before 7 p.m. on Thursday for a three-round ShotSpotter alert.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in his early 20s who had been shot in the chest.

The man, who has yet to be identified, was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died there a short time later.

Police didn't provide any updates on any potential suspects or arrests, but said Violent Crime Unit detectives are leading the investigation into the deadly shooting.

The investigation into the shooting is "ongoing," according to police.