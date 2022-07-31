Hill District Arts Festival continues on Centre Avenue
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Saturday was the first day of the Hill District Arts Festival.
It's the first year the event is taking place on Centre Avenue.
Once again today from noon until 8 p.m., you can browse booths featuring local artists, food trucks, and live performances from DJs to musicians.
The event is put on by ACH Clear Pathways, whose goal is to bring a sense of community and artistic drive back into the Hill District.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.