Hill District Arts Festival continues on Centre Avenue

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Saturday was the first day of the Hill District Arts Festival.

It's the first year the event is taking place on Centre Avenue.

Once again today from noon until 8 p.m., you can browse booths featuring local artists, food trucks, and live performances from DJs to musicians.

The event is put on by ACH Clear Pathways, whose goal is to bring a sense of community and artistic drive back into the Hill District.