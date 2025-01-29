Highmark Wholecare plans to expand campaign in Pittsburgh to battle food insecurity

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The fresh food initiative battling food insecurity will expand by 40 percent in 2025, according to Highmark Wholecare.

The initiative delivered 84,000 pounds of food to about 3,500 families in need last year. The campaign connected food banks, local farmers and community organizations with schools.

"There is a growing recognition of food as medicine and its vital role in preventative health care," said Michael Callaghan, Supervisor of the Mobile Connection Center for Title I Schools for Highmark Wholecare.

The campaign provided free, nutritious food while connecting families with preventative health programs leading to its expansion.

Highmark Wholecare is a Pittsburgh-based Medicaid and Medicare insurer that tackles food insecurity in the region and with its program focused on providing access to farmers markets at Title I schools, where a large portion of students live at or below the poverty line. The markets were a way of providing families with fresh food and offered biometric screenings, nutritional counseling and Medicaid renewal assistance.

"That's why it's crucial that the food offered at our farmers markets is fresh, nutritious and accessible. By prioritizing healthy eating and education, we can not only address food insecurity but also improve health outcomes and reduce the prevalence of chronic diseases."