Riverhounds plan to add nearly 10,000 more seats to Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium is looking at major upgrades. The Riverhounds on Tuesday announced plans and renderings for adding on to the stadium after success on the field in recent years.

The idea is to put more than 15,000 total seats into Highmark Stadium while maintaining the view of Downtown Pittsburgh, opening the door for more events to come over to the South Shore.

Currently, there are about 5,000 seats in the stadium, with the Hounds having sellouts for more than 70% of their games. In just six games, the Riverters saw more than 28,000 people in their inaugural season.

"The growth in the fanbase, what we experience here on Saturdays each and every week in the last 6 or 7 years has been just amazing," Riverhounds midfielder Robbie Mertz said.

The plan is to add on to the stands on every side while keeping the view of the river and Downtown.

"There's no doubt we've got the best view in the city. This is the best view in the city," Riverhounds owner Tuffy Shallenberger said.

It plans to hold about 15,000 people for games. With on-field seating for concerts, that number goes up to about 20,000. The Riverhounds say this fills a void for venues between 5,500 to 20,000.

The stadium is projected to bring in eight to 12 concerts a year, which Shallenberger says "is much needed" in the city.

According to estimations, the finished stadium will bring about 500,000 people to the area annually and generate more than $240 million in total new taxes.

"There's no question, in the long term, the expansion of this stadium will create a tremendous impact and economic growth for our city and county and our region," state Sen. Wayne Fontana.

It's estimated the cost of the expansion will be about $125 million to $150 million. There are no specifics on how it will be paid for, but it's planned to be a public-private partnership. The hope is to have the expansion done by 2028.