High winds, heavy rain, and possible snow triggers a First Alert Weather day for Pittsburgh

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day with high winds and heavy rain totaling around 1" for most. 

rain-totals.png
KDKA Weather Center

Temperatures will be mild and steady in the low to mid-50s. 

There's a Wind Advisory for the ridges of Fayette, Westmoreland, Indiana, and all of Somerset County along with Garrett Co. Maryland until 2:00 a.m. Monday with gusts up to 50mph.

wind-gusts.png
Wind gusts expected throughout the day KDKA Weather Center

There's also a Winter Weather Advisory until 2:00 a.m. Monday for Mercer, Venango, Forest, Lawrence, Butler, Clarion, Jefferson, Armstrong, Indiana Co., the ridges, and Laurel Highlands where 2-5" of snow is possible through Sunday.

fa-hourly.png
Conditions throughout the day on Saturday KDKA Weather Center

Overnight lows return to the low 30s which will be cold enough to support rain switching to snow showers. Don't forget we Spring Forward losing an hour of sleep, but we will have more daylight in the evening. 

Sunday will be a blustery day with scattered snow showers. Visibility could be an issue while traveling on the roads at times. 

We then become mostly sunny on Monday with highs back in the upper 40s. 

Above-normal temperatures return Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 60s and mostly sunny!

7-day.png
7-day forecast: March 9, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

First published on March 9, 2024 / 7:29 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

