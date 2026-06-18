Straight line winds and storm chances persist in Pittsburgh on Thursday

We continue to see what can only be described as an unusual weather pattern today.

A rare, for this time of the year, wind advisory has been issued for higher elevations. Everyone is going to see windy conditions today.

It's going to feel like a wind tunnel at times. I have wind gusts up to 40 mph in the Pittsburgh area with gusts up to 45 mph for higher elevations. Winds will be strongest through sunset, happening at 8:54 p.m.

Wind advisories in our region until Thursday evening KDKA Weather Center

More rain is also possible today. The heaviest rain and highest chance for storms happened during the morning hours. Highs today should hit the low 80s as we await the passage of a cool front that will mean mild weather in place for the weekend.

Conditions in Pittsburgh - June 18, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

While the front comes through, we will see a brief rain chance and maybe even a thunderstorm or two. No severe weather is expected as the cold front comes through.

Your weekend is looking pleasant. Highs Friday through Sunday are expected to be in the 70s with humidity levels in the low range. The rain chance is fairly low each day, with our next 'good' chance for seeing rain coming in Sunday evening and sticking around through Monday morning.