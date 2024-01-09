High wind warning among other weather alerts in effect as morning commute gets underway

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As a storm system is about to enter our region, high wind warnings are in effect among other weather alerts.

The high wind and weather warnings were issued for several counties and depending on where you are can make a big difference on the conditions you'll face.

Governor Shapiro's administration says the state is ready for any anticipated winter weather across the state today and into tomorrow.

They're concerned about heavy rain, high winds, and the potential for flooding.

You're reminded to not drive into flooded roads. Remember, turn around. Don't drown.

If you're out on the road, give crews space to safely respond to and during the storm.

There are signs posted throughout the Pittsburgh area warning about the high winds and changing conditions.

KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Be prepared for the potential to lose power

The high winds are a concern out on the roads, but also in neighborhoods as branches, limbs, or entire trees can topple over onto power lines and cause outages.

You'll want to be prepared in case you lose power.

Make sure your flashlights and phones are charged and identify your extra heating sources like wood and fuel.

Remember to use space heaters safely and make sure they're not near curtains or flammable materials.

If you do lose power, avoid opening your refrigerator or freezer.

Roadway restrictions

If you're going to be out driving, a number of roadway restrictions will be in place today due to the high wind warnings and potential for severe weather.

Starting at 8 a.m., the following vehicles will not be permitted on the Pennsylvania Turnpike between New Stanton and Breezewood:

Tractors without trailers.

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers.

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers.

Tractors towing loaded tandem trailers without chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATDs).

Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV.

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV's, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers.

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes.

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches, regardless of the availability of trains or ATDs.

Motorcycles.

Starting at 10 a.m, the same restrictions will apply to the length of Interstate 86 and Interstate 90.