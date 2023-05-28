High-speed chase through multiple counties ends with arrest

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A high-speed chase through multiple counties and across state lines ended with a police vehicle on fire and a suspect in custody.

Beaver County police say it all started when a driver, identified as Noah Koston, took off at a DUI checkpoint in Chippewa.

From there, police say, Koston led police on a chase through multiple jurisdictions, hitting speeds over 115 mph. At one point, police say Koston hit a Koppel Borough police car, causing it to run into a telephone pole, where it caught fire. The officer was not injured.

Koston was arrested and faces multiple charges, including the assault of a law enforcement officer, recklessly endangering another person, and reckless driving.