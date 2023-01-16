Watch CBS News
Local News

Hidden Valley Resort closed on Martin Luther King Jr. holiday after fire in kitchen area

By Heather Lang

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

HIDDEN VALLEY, Pa. (KDKA) -- Hidden Valley Resort in Somerset County is closed to end the long Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend following a fire early Monday morning.

The fire broke out in the kitchen area of the ski resort. Fire departments from the area responded quickly and were able to contain it, resort officials said in a statement.

Two resort staff members were checked over for smoke inhalation and released, the resort said.

hidden-valley-resort-ski-run.png
No skiers on the slopes of Hidden Valley Resort this Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday after a kitchen fire. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

Due to the fire, a spokesperson said, "Ski and resort operations will remain closed for Monday, Jan. 16, 2023."

Anyone with tickets for the day can contact the Seven Springs Pass Office for refunds and ticket exchanges.

Authorities have not said what caused the fire.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available. 

First published on January 16, 2023 / 11:22 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.