Hidden Valley Resort closed on Martin Luther King Jr. holiday after fire in kitchen area

HIDDEN VALLEY, Pa. (KDKA) -- Hidden Valley Resort in Somerset County is closed to end the long Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend following a fire early Monday morning.

The fire broke out in the kitchen area of the ski resort. Fire departments from the area responded quickly and were able to contain it, resort officials said in a statement.

Two resort staff members were checked over for smoke inhalation and released, the resort said.

No skiers on the slopes of Hidden Valley Resort this Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday after a kitchen fire. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

Due to the fire, a spokesperson said, "Ski and resort operations will remain closed for Monday, Jan. 16, 2023."

Anyone with tickets for the day can contact the Seven Springs Pass Office for refunds and ticket exchanges.

Authorities have not said what caused the fire.

