Pennsylvania man facing over 100 charges after hidden cameras were allegedly used to record a child

A Pennsylvania man is facing more than 100 felony charges after authorities said he secretly installed hidden cameras inside a Fayette County home to record a child and produce child sexual abuse material.

Adam Arena, 46, has been charged with several offenses, including production and possession of child sexual abuse material, along with dozens of misdemeanor invasion-of-privacy counts, according to a media release from Attorney General Dave Sunday.

Authorities said Arena, who moved to Montgomery County after the allegations surfaced, was denied bail during arraignment proceedings.

According to the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, investigators with the agency's Child Predator Section and the Brownsville Police Department determined Arena had installed hidden cameras inside a Fayette County home, primarily in a bathroom and shower area, "to record a child in various states of undress."

Investigators added that at least one camera was concealed inside a shampoo bottle and was later discovered by the child victim.

A search warrant was executed in June 2024 and recovered multiple electronic devices belonging to Arena that contained videos and images allegedly captured using the hidden cameras, while some of the videos showed Arena allegedly installing and retrieving the devices.

"This is abhorrent conduct that has no place in a civilized society," Attorney General Dave Sunday said. "Along with our law enforcement partners, our commitment to protect children will not waver, as these are some of the worst crimes imaginable. I thank our partners at Brownsville Police Department and the investigators from our Child Predator Section for a sound investigation that removed this offender from the community."

The case will be prosecuted by the Office of Attorney General's Child Predator Section.