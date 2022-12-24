Watch CBS News
Hey Ray

Hey Ray: The science behind Santa's worldwide trip

By Ray Petelin

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For years, I have been trying to figure out how Santa's magic works to allow him to get to every house on Christmas Eve. I think I may have uncovered the science of how at least one part of it works.

hey-ray-1.png
Latitude vs. Longitude Ray Petelin

If you study maps to figure out how the "Big Guy" gets from house to house all over the world, you will notice lines on the map. The lines that run east and west are lines of latitude. The lines that run from north to south are lines of longitude. On a map, they typically look square, but on a globe, you will see they converge in two places: The South Pole and North Pole!

hey-ray-2.png
The South Pole Ray Petelin
hey-ray-3.png
The North Pole Ray Petelin

And who lives in one of those locations?

hey-ray-4.png
Ray Petelin

The lines of longitude converge in the poles, but have you ever noticed how time zones seem to mostly follow lines of longitude? That means all the time zones converge in the north and south poles too, meaning the poles are in all the time zones simultaneously!

hey-ray-5.png
Do the time zones converge?  Ray Petelin

Yes, Santa conveniently lives and works in a place all the time in the world...  or more specifically in a place with all the time zones in the world!

hey-ray-6.png
SANTA!!! I know him!  Ray Petelin

Even scientists who work at the north pole or south pole usually typically just stick with their home time zone or the time zone from where they embarked for timekeeping purposes. Think of it like this: if there is no specific time in these two locations, on Christmas Eve, Santa can pick any time he wants it to be at the North Pole.

hey-ray-7.png
The North Pole Ray Petelin

 I have a feeling that having all the time, or time zones, is very helpful in getting to every house.

hey-ray-8.png
Santa sleighing over The Burgh Ray Petelin

Santa still has only 24 hours to make it to every house, so there is still a lot of magic, and I'm still working on the science to figure out that part.

Ray Petelin
Ray Petelin - KDKA

Meteorologist Ray Petelin joined the KDKA Weather Team in October 2018, but is no stranger to the weather in Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania. He has been forecasting in Pittsburgh since 2011 and in Western PA since January of 2003.

First published on December 24, 2022 / 9:41 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

